Rob Zombie Shares First ‘Three From Hell’ Image, Teases Release Date

Rob Zombie fans were ecstatic to discover earlier this year that the filmmaker was making a sequel to The Devil’s Rejects, a film which many audiences consider his crowning achievement. The filmmaker gave fans their first look at Three From Hell, sharing images of Bill Moseley as Otis Driftwood and Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby Firefly. Zombie also teased that we can’t expect to see the film until sometime next year.

The image shows an angry Otis, with Zombie adding the caption, “A Three From Hell exclusive! The first shot of an angry Otis addressing the media after a long day in court. Justice! Free The Three!”

The image Zombie shared of Baby also tied into a courtroom, which might explain what to expect from the film’s plot.

Zombie’s caption of the photo reads, “A Three From Hell exclusive! A somber Baby is escorted from court and back to prison. Justice! Free The Three!”

The finale of The Devil’s Rejects featured the main characters dying in a hail of gunfire, making audiences confused about how we could be getting a sequel. While the title teased that we’ll get to see the characters confronting Satan himself, the incorporation of a courtroom could have a few different meanings. One concept could see the trio standing trial in an otherworldly courtroom where they are judged for their crimes while alive.

Another possibility for the plot could involve the characters going to Hell, only for Satan to be impressed by the havoc they caused in the world of the living in his name, sending them back to reality to create more chaos. This could potentially result in the characters being brought back from death, yet in police custody.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait almost a year before we can discover the entire narrative.

“We’re done shooting it. And, basically, the process just stops and waits for me,” Zombie shared with Trunk Nation. “The film will just basically sit and wait till I get back from tour, which is the end of August, maybe… I don’t remember when the tour ends… beginning of September. And then we’ll start editing. And that’ll take me through the rest of the year.”

The editing process will be what pushes the final product into 2019.

“The editing will be five or six months, maybe,” Zombie confirmed. “But I like it. I have a studio at my house, and we just bring the editors there and set up and we just sequester ourselves away. It’s actually the same studio we make the records in; we just switch out the gear.”

Stay tuned for details about Three From Hell.

