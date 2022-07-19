Uncover the Ghosts of Devil's Perch in New Travel Channel Series

When it comes to searching for evidence of the supernatural, some investigators will dive into populated areas that have seen rich histories, but in the new supernatural series Ghosts of Devil's Perch, a paranormal research team is instead setting their sets on a desolate Montana locale. Even though its living population might be relatively sparse, the location might have a much more thriving population of former residents who aren't quite ready to leave, supposedly haunting the area to make a hot bed of activity. Ghosts of Devil's Perch is set to premiere on Travel Channel on Sunday, August 21st at 9 p.m. ET, the same day it premieres on discovery+.

Per press release, "A mystery is buried beneath the streets of Butte, Montana, and the spirits tethered to the historic mining town's past are rising to the surface with clues. The discovery of copper in the 1880s turned Butte's Copper Barons into some of the wealthiest men in America. But the hills that glittered in the sun could also cast sinister shadows of greed and vice at night. This led some to brand the mountain town 'The Devil's Perch.' With the town now intent on rebuilding its image, it seems every renovation project is digging up a paranormal nightmare with residents and businesses reporting terrifying ghostly encounters. In an unlikely partnership, Mayor J.P. Gallagher and Sheriff Ed Lester have called in an elite team of paranormal investigators to help. When investigator Dave Schrader, tech expert K.D. Stafford, and psychic medium Cindy Kaza arrive in Butte, they find paranormal activity that startles even them.

"The team unearths disturbances ranging from feuds between rival mine owners to lovers resorting to violence to vice-fueled horrors lurking in the town's past. As the disturbing cases begin to form a pattern, the team discovers an army of trapped spirits crying for help, and they refocus their efforts on finding who or what is causing so much anguish. Resorting to threats and violence, the dark entity beneath Butte goes on the attack. The spiritual awakening is in full force and quickly forces the team to question if they'll make it out of Devil's Perch unharmed."

"Towns around the nation frequently approach us, desperate to resolve lingering, unexplained disturbances and lay them to rest. When we heard about the disturbances in the small town of Butte, we knew they needed an elite team of paranormal investigators. We immediately reached out to our expert trio, Dave, Cindy, and K.D., to confront whatever forces reside there. In Ghosts of Devil's Perch, we explore its rich history to unlock the town's fear. Along the way, we lay witness to a few surprises," Matthew Butler, group senior vice president, Travel Channel and Paranormal Streaming Content, shared in a statement.

The season is described as follows:

"Blood Feud" – Premieres Sunday, August 21st

Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and K.D. Stafford arrive in Butte, Montana, to root out an evil presence threatening the entire town. As soon as they arrive, the team answers a call for help at a Gilded Age mansion and find themselves caught in the throes of a paranormal blood feud.

"The Axe Man" – Premieres Sunday, August 28th

Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and K.D. Stafford investigate a terrifying encounter with an entity in the Cabbage Patch, a former shanty town with a sordid past. The haunting hits close to home when one of the team is viciously attacked by an unseen force and rushed to the hospital.

"Monster in the Mine" – Premieres Sunday, September 4th

Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and K.D. Stafford rush to an opulent stone mansion after two witnesses report an encounter with a ghostly intruder. The team is threatened by spirit voices as they uncover a history of murder and madness. But what lies beneath the home is even more troubling.

"Shadow of Doubt" – Premieres Sunday, September 11th

A terrified couple calls Cindy Kaza, Dave Schrader, and K.D. Stafford to their home after the wife wakes to a dark figure choking her. The team's investigation reveals that this unassuming house on a quiet residential street may hold the key to what is haunting Butte and why.

"Help Us" – Premieres Sunday, September 18th

Butte's Dumas Brothel is famous for its ghosts, but the hauntings have now turned aggressive. To find answers, Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and K.D. Stafford contact two female spirits who once worked there. Are they behind the recent attacks? Or has a dark entity moved in?

"I'm Coming for You" – Premieres Sunday, September 25th

A family is plagued by poltergeist activity and a menacing shadow figure who visits their small son. Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and K.D. Stafford wonder if this house, located on the site of a former racetrack, could be connected to the vices of old and the darker side of Butte.

"Unfinished Business" – Premieres Sunday, October 2nd

Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and K.D. Stafford are called to Butte's historic courthouse after a woman has a strange encounter with an apparition. When they uncover a history of brutal public executions, the team fears one of the spirits roaming the halls is out for blood.

"End Lines" – Premieres Sunday, October 9th

Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and K.D. Stafford have identified the dark entity behind the trouble in Butte. Now they must confront this "monster" hundreds of feet below the ground in what could prove to be the most harrowing paranormal battle of their lives.

Ghosts of Devil's Perch is set to premiere on Travel Channel on Sunday, August 21st at 9 p.m. ET, the same day it premieres on discovery+.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!