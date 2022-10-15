Trick 'r Treat Director Teases Future Animated Shorts

In honor of Trick 'r Treat being released in theatres for the first time, director Michael Dougherty is sharing info about the future of the anthology horror film. Dougherty, who is also known for helming Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, recently shared that a follow-up is in "very active development." Dougherty also had a chat with Nerdist about the future of Trick 'r Treat and teased that a sequel might not be the only thing in the works. Trick 'r Treat started out as an animated short Dougherty made in college called Season's Greetings, and the director is open to returning to that format.

'Yeah, I'd love that. I would love to do that," Dougherty shared. "I'd even open up the door to bringing in other filmmakers to do shorts, whether it be animation or live-action. I just think it'd be fun. I mean, obviously, we're talking about a sequel right now, and I think animation for maybe a Halloween special. It could be just really nuts in terms of formats and styles, expand the mythology, and Sam as a character. I think it would be separate from whatever deep little path that we've done before. It's fun to sort of imagine an annual Halloween special. It might be a half-hour. It might be an hour, but something that could be more irreverent."

Will Trick 'r Treat's Cast Return For a Sequel?

During the interview, Dougherty also revealed that the long-awaited sequel won't include the cast of the original movie.

"No, because I feel like that's very much American Horror Story's approach and style," Dougherty said when asked if the cast would return in different roles. "I'd rather stay consistent. If I'm bringing cast members back, it would be in the same roles, not that that's currently a plan within the piece. To me, it would throw me off. I do like it in American Horror Story. I think it works for them, but it'd also feel like we're just ripping them off if we did that." He later added, "If I've learned anything from this experience, it's all about patience and persistence."

Would you like to see Trick 'r Treat animated shorts or are you more eager for a sequel? Tell us in the comments!

Trick 'r Treat is still playing in select theatres.