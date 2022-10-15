Trick 'r Treat Director Says No Original Stars Will Return for Sequel

This month, the 2007 horror favorite Trick 'r Treat was released in theatres for the very first time. Not only did the movie originally miss out on a theatrical release, but it never got a sequel despite ongoing rumors. The anthology film was helmed by Michael Dougherty, who went on to direct Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and he recently shared that a follow-up is in "very active development." Big names such as Brian Cox, Anna Paquin, and Dylan Baker were in the first film, but don't expect any of them to return. During another new interview with Nerdist, Dougherty confirmed that none of the original cast members are coming back.

"No, because I feel like that's very much American Horror Story's approach and style," Dougherty said when asked if the cast would return in different roles. "I'd rather stay consistent. If I'm bringing cast members back, it would be in the same roles, not that that's currently a plan within the piece. To me, it would throw me off. I do like it in American Horror Story. I think it works for them, but it'd also feel like we're just ripping them off if we did that." He later added, "If I've learned anything from this experience, it's all about patience and persistence."

Will Trick 'r Treat 2 Feature Sam's Origin Story?

Dougherty also confirmed to Nerdist that he has no plans to tell the origin story of Sam (Quinn Lord).

"I think Freddy works, but at the same time, we never saw it [the origin], I guess. I think Freddy's origin is an exception because it only made him scarier. To know who he was, this serial killer who went around killing kids and was eventually beheaded by justice, only added to his mystery and his power. But I think a mistake they made was they kept explaining it. They kept adding more layers like, 'Oh, he also made a deal with these three dream demons.' It's one thing to create a fun, mysterious origin for a character, but I feel like a lot of studios over the years have sort of overthought it," Dougherty explained.

"They just start adding too much to the point of it being layered with all the layers. Like with the Halloween stuff [in Halloween 5 and 6] where it's like cults, and the curse, and these tattoos. I was like, 'What the f*ck are you talking about?' With Sam, there are definitely aspects of his lore and his mythology that we could expand on, and I hope to in terms of how he comes back year after year, where he goes to, and things like that, but I would never do any sort of flashback to ancient Ireland and show some kid being sacrificed and throw him to a pumpkin creature. That would just ruin his mystique."

Trick 'r Treat is still playing in select theatres.