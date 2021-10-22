Under Wraps 2 Gets Trailer and Disney Premiere Date

Back in the '90s, the Disney Channel delivered audiences a number of Disney Channel Original Movies, many of which would go on to earn passionate followings, with one staple of the Halloween season being 1997's Under Wraps. More than two decades later, the film earned a remake, which was unveiled last year, and that remake is now getting a sequel with Under Wraps 2, which just earned a trailer. Check out the trailer for Under Wraps 2 below before it premieres on Disney Channel on September 25th and landing on Disney+ shortly after its premiere.

Under Wraps 2 picks up as Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon), and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are getting ready to attend Amy's father's Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold (Phil Wright) and his beloved Rose (Rryla McIntosh) may be in danger. Sobek (T.J. Storm), an evil mummy with a 1000-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter-rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry (Jordan Conley), Sobek kidnaps Rose. Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy (Melanie Brook), and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.

"We are thrilled to kick off the Halloween season by taking the fans on another spooky adventure with even more mummies, more scares, and more fun," Lauren Kisilevsky, SVP of Original Movies, Disney Branded Television, shared in a statement.

Under Wraps 2 also stars Claude Knowlton (Supergirl) as Amy's father, Pop; Antonio Cayonne (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Carl; and Adam Wylie (1997 version of Under Wraps) as Beuller, owner of Beuller's Jewelry.

Produced by MarVista Entertainment, Alex Zamm returns as director of Under Wraps 2 (R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2), with Todd Y. Murata (Sightless, Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), and Fernando Szew (Back of the Net, 16 Wishes) also returning as executive producers for MarVista Entertainment. Josh A. Cagan (Spin, Kim Possible) is writer for the sequel, based on the original movie written by Don Rhymer.

Under Wraps 2 premieres on Disney Channel on September 25th and will land on Disney+ shortly after its premiere.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!