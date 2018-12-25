‘Us’: Jordan Peele Drops the First Horrifying Trailer for His ‘Get Out’ Follow-Up

Expectations for Jordan Peele‘s latest horror film, Us, are quite high, as his first horror outing, Get Out, became one of the biggest successes of 2017. Check out the first frightening trailer for the new film above before it lands in theaters on May 15, 2019.

In the film, “A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.”

Peele’s breakout hit was the Comedy Central sketch series Key and Peele, which he developed with Keegan-Michael Key. After five seasons of the series, Peele co-wrote and starred in the action-comedy Keanu, displaying his talents in the realm of feature films.

The filmmaker took audiences by surprise with Get Out, as it featured comedic elements but was ultimately a thriller serving as an allegory for racism in our society. In addition to being a financial success, the film was one of the most critically-praised of the year, ultimately earning Peele an Oscar for his script.

Peele previously teased that his new film will similarly blend real-world horrors with a fictional premise.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Fans of the filmmaker have a lot to be excited for, with next year also seeing the debut of his reimagining of The Twilight Zone, coming to CBS All Access next year. A little bit further over the horizon is a reboot of Candyman, which Nia DaCosta will direct from a script written by Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The new Candyman is slated to hit theaters on June 12, 2020.

Check out Us when it lands in theaters on May 15, 2019.

Does this new poster have you exciting for the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!