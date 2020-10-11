Ghost Photo in Scotland Has the Internet Freaking Out

✖

Spooky season is in full effect and as such, some of the internet's most popular ghost images have started to go viral once again as those on social media look to give themselves the creeps. One such picture making the rounds again was shared to r/Ghosts around this time last year of, at first glance, what appears to be seemingly innocuous Scottish ruins dated back to 3,000 B.C. Upon closer examination, however, it would appear there's an apparition of a person looking through one of the windows of the ruins.

Shared by Redditor u/MotorBiker1985 around this time last year, the image was captured with a TLR Rolleiflex camera manufactured in the 1930s. "Most people I know who have seen it say it is very interesting, that is why I posted it online," the Redditor wrote.

If you zoom in on the picture, it's apparent there's something in the window that isn't naturally part of the building. That something, of course, looks very much like a spirit.

"Some see various expressions in the supposed face on the photo, some try to explain, however any explanation I have heard so far can be easily countered with various arguments," MotorBiker1985 added.

As one might expect, people on the subreddit tried every which way to debunk it, claiming it could be the effect of extended or double exposure. The Redditor quickly uploaded the negative of the photograph and lo and behold, the face also appears on the negative.

u/MotorBiker1985 made sure to point out they think of themselves as a rationalist, saying they're not sure what the camera captured.

"I see everything on the basis of probability," the photographer added. "For example, when I was younger I always believed in the Ebu Gogo legends - tiny wild people living on an Island in Indonesia, and when I was in my teens, their remains were discovered by scientists on Flores and are now classified as Homo Floresiensis.

"So in a way, I don't rule out even improbable things."

What's your spookiest run-in with the paranormal? Let us know your ghost stories either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter!