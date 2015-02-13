What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

✖

FX has renewed vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows for two more seasons. The network only recently announced What We Do in the Shadows' fourth season premiere date and released the first teaser trailer for the new season. On Monday, it confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows will return for its fifth and sixth seasons. The news came via Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment during an FX-hosted press conference for the show, along with confirmation that the series is soon headed to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

"There's a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn't be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series," said Grad. "What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can't wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way."

What We Do in the Shadows' first two seasons earned 10 Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. The third season is up for consideration for additional Emmy nominations after recently earning three Critics' Choice Award nominations, including one for Best Comedy Series.

Based on the film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows follows the misadventures of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) living on Staten Island. With the help of human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), the vampires try to navigate the modern world.

What We Do in the Shadows' fourth season premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The episodes stream on Hulu the following day.

Paul Simms, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush are executive producers on the series. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions. Here's season four's synopsis:

"In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

"With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation."