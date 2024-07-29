SDCC 2024: What We Do in the Shadows Cast Opens Up About Final Season

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows is coming to an end with its upcoming sixth season, and in a rare instance for a comedy series, fans and critics alike think that the show has maintained a consistent quality throughout its entire run. Audiences aren’t the only ones who think the project has maintained its quality, as the cast and crew recently shared with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con that it’s hard to be sad about the series ending when they had so much fun bringing it to life. The final season of What We Do in the Shadows premieres on FX on October 21st.

“Personally, it’s been really good fun, so for it to end, it isn’t sad, I just feel lucky that I’ve been part of something that was really good fun for six years,” star Matt Berry expressed. “And it’s good to have those kinds of memories. You go on too long and something bad can happen and then it all goes to sh-t, but this absolutely hasn’t. It’s been really good fun right from the start, to when we finished [the show]. It’s been continuous good fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mark Proksch added, “It’s so rare to get to do a show like this, it gives you so much freedom to improvise and say outlandish things that, on any other show, you would be fired for. I think we’ll all miss that.”

While the series started as a reimagining of the 2014 comedy movie of the same name, the show has taken on a life of its own and expanded into entirely new realms, earning it a passionate following.

“It’s the only show I’ve ever worked on that has such an exciting fan outpouring,” executive producer Paul Simms shared. “To come to Comic-Con, especially, and see people dressed up as the characters, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I think there’s something about the show that attracts people who are creative in their own lives. It’s wild. No one dresses up like me, because I’m a writer, so it never makes me self-conscious. I love walking around at Halloween or whatever and seeing a Colin or a Laszlo or a Nadia, it’s very exciting.”

The final season of What We Do in the Shadows premieres on FX on October 21st.

Are you looking forward to the final season? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!