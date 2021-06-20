What We Do in the Shadows Spinoff Wellington Paranormal Gets Trailer Ahead of The CW Debut

✖

This month, What We Do in the Shadows fans learned the beloved comedy series would be returning in September, but it's not the only thing to look forward to from the comical world of vampires and demons. Wellington Paranormal, the new spin-off series about the police officers from the What We Do in the Shadows movie, is headed to The CW next month.

Deadline previously described the series: "Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two incurious police officers from the What We Do in the Shadows movie. It revolves around Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), who both appeared in the film. They are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis." You can check out the trailer for the series below:

"It's surprising how many demonic possessions there are," co-director and co-writer Jemaine Clement detailed to Stuff ahead of the series' launch. "There was a very tense situation at the Bucket Fountain – I can tell you it involved a possible Gateway from Hell. We're very concerned about this kind of stuff."

For years, fans have been waiting for another What We Do in the Shadows spin-off, We're Wolves, which was supposed to follow the werewolves from the original film. However, Clement's partner on the film, Taika Waititi, said back in 2019 that it's probably not going to happen.

“We’re Wolves is the film that Jemaine and I keep pretending that we’re making,” Waititi shared at an Emmys event back in 2019. “Every couple of years we say, we’re making this new film called 'We’re Wolves,' which follows the werewolves from the film. I feel bad to even mention it now because we keep saying it, [but] it’s like a dad saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll be home for Christmas.’ It’s not like we don’t want to come home for Christmas. We would like nothing more but we have a lot of shit going on.”

As for What We Do in the Shadows, Clement probably won't be making a cameo in the third season.

"You can't expect that!" Clement told EW. "I wasn't even going to do this until the day before, because we had trouble getting anyone in time. We were hoping we'd get someone who has played a vampire before, like in 'The Trial' last season with the vampire council, but we didn't have enough time. So I happened to be in Toronto, where we shoot the show, so I put my wig on again, but it wasn't planned."

Wellington Paranormal premieres on The CW on July 11th.