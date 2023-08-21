Upload Gets Season 3 Release Date

Over a year after its Season 2 finale, Prime Video's Upload finally has a Season 3 release date. On Monday, the streamer announced that the third season of Upload will arrive on Friday, October 20th. The season will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering each week for four weeks. The Greg Daniels created series stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Owen Daniels.

According to Prime Video, Season 3 will pick up with Nora (Allo) and a freshly downloaded Nathan (Amell) as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan's head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid's (Edwards) not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real word, Aleesha (Johnson) rises through the ranks of. Horizen by managing AI education and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke (Bigley), all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

Prime Video also released new, first look photos at the upcoming third season of Upload and you can read on to check those out as well.

What is Upload About?

In Upload, computer programmer Nathan dies unexpectedly and finds himself uploaded into a digital afterlife, the expensive Lakeview, where he falls in love with his customer service "angel" Nora but finds himself under the thumb of his still living and possessive girlfriend, Ingrid. As the first season progresses, Nora slowly comes to believe that Nathan was actually murdered. In Upload Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group, "The Ludds".

Upload Season 3 debuts Friday, October 20th on Prime Video.