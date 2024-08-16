Scream: The TV Series Star Willa Fitzgerald on a Possible Franchise Return (Exclusive)

In the wake of the release of Wes Craven’s Scream 4, the concept pivoted to the small screen for Scream: The TV Series, which served as both a reboot and reimagination of the Ghostface narrative. The first two seasons starred Willa Fitzgerald as Emma Duval, and while it’s been eight years since she last appeared in the series, some fans are still holding out hope that she and other cast members could make the jump to the big screen in the Scream films. The actor recently expressed how, while she doesn’t know of any plans for the franchise to bring those characters back, she wouldn’t rule out the opportunity. Fans can next see Fitzgerald in Strange Darling, which hits theaters on August 23rd.

“I think a lot of people love the show, and it was obviously very important to my entering this world in my career, and I have a lot of fond memories of it. And never say never,” Fitzgerald shared with ComicBook about returning to the franchise. “It’s definitely not something that I know is on the horizon, but who knows?”

While the Scream films have seen various figures take on the mantle of Ghostface and largely focus their deadly instincts on Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, as well as those closest to her, Scream: The TV Series was an all-new narrative. The series did feature a masked killer stalking teens in a small town, while also embracing metatextual references to horror films and razor-sharp dialogue, with Craven himself having served as a producer on the first season. Season 3 of the series started an all-new storyline that incorporated the familiar Ghostface mask.

Back in 2021, Fitzgerald’s costar Carlson Young expressed her desire to return to the franchise in some capacity, if only to get an iconic death scene.

“Nobody talked to us about doing anything like that. Of course, I am still open to just get killed on-screen, I still think that’s a good idea,” Young shared with ComicBook about the big-screen series being revived. “But no, I was very excited to just sit back and watch the development of the films, because the show and the films were so separate.”

She joked, “I just want to get slashed by Ghostface, is that too much to ask?”

In Strange Darling, nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree. Written and directed by JT Mollner (Outlaws & Angels), Strange Darling stars Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch, Reacher), Kyle Gallner (Smile, Dinner in America), Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul, A Mighty Wind), and Barbara Hershey (Black Swan, Insidious).

Stay tuned for updates on the Scream franchise. Strange Darling lands in theaters on August 23rd.

