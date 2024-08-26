Wolf Man: Blumhouse Reboot Reveals First Promo Poster

Marketing for Universal’s Wolf Man movies is officially underway. Initially set to hit theaters later this year, the film has been bumped to January, allowing Universal ample time to get word out about the flick. The marketing cycle has officially started with a new standing poster at Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights.

The poster itself doesn’t reveal much, if anything, about the movie. On it is a lone farmhouse with a wraparound porch and the poster is flanked by a small activation packed full of hay bales. See the teaser for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/insideuniversal/status/1826980389681852523

At one point, Ryan Gosling was set to star in the feature when Derek Cianfrance was still attached to direct. Gosling and Cianfrance have since been replaced by Christopher Abbott and Leigh Whannel.

“I just would do anything with Derek, but the idea of doing something like that just seems really exciting,” Gosling shared with Collider. “It’s new for both of us, but in some way, I feel like it’s kind of the movie we’ve made already a few times, but in literal form. We’ve always kind of made the metaphorical version of it, and it’s sort of like the opportunity to really, to just make the literal version of what we’ve been hacking away at.”

Whannel’s The Invisible Man reboot ultimately grossed $144.5 million worldwide against a reported production budget of just $7 million on its way to a 92-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Because of the successes of the film, Universal opted to pivot strategies and no longer pursue its Dark Universe, but rather a series of self-contained, standalone movies.

Wolf Man is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025. The original Universal Monsters flick is now available to rent or buy wherever movies are rented and sold.