Witness the Terror of the World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt in This Exclusive Clip

Debuting tonight on A&E is World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum, depicting the horrors that unfolded when a group of paranormal investigators spent two weeks exploring the unsettling locale. While countless other paranormal investigation programs settle for spending one night or a few days in one location, the new special features the longest continuous investigation into a supposedly haunted location, delivering the unsettling experience to viewers in a condensed time frame. Check out an exclusive clip from World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum above and tune in the special tonight at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

Per press release, “World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum is the longest continuously filmed paranormal investigation in television history. From 1908 to 1987, Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania had more than 10,000 residents, mostly children, confined in the most brutal conditions. In this chilling special, five fearless investigators will lock themselves inside the legendary asylum for two weeks to document unexplained reports of paranormal activity. With reports of full-body apparitions, physical attacks, mysterious noises and more, the owner has granted the team unprecedented access to the entire 110-acre property, including areas that have never been investigated, in the most ambitious investigation Pennhurst has ever seen. The team will use cutting edge technology and their varied expertise to investigate the institution’s haunted grounds for television’s longest ghost hunt yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It adds, “One of the most successful paranormal series of all time, Ghost Hunters premiered all-new episodes on A&E this past August. Team leader Grant Wilson and his handpicked group of professional ghost hunters answer calls for help from across the country to give relief to those overwhelmed by aggressive and disturbing paranormal activity in their lives. Using their decades of field experience, the team delves into some of the scariest active hauntings in the US, following the evidence they uncover wherever it may lead in the search for the truth.”

In case the exciting special isn’t enough to get you to tune in to A&E tonight, the World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt will be followed by the season finale of Ghost Hunters, ensuring that your curiosities about the paranormal will be satiated with one impressive block of programming.

Start tuning in to the big night of paranormal investigations tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

Will you be checking out the exploration of the supernatural? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!