Yellowjackets Season 2 Gets New Poster

One of the more unsettling elements of the debut season of Yellowjackets was the reveal that some of the survivors of a plane crash resorted to cannibalism in order to stave off starvation, though a new poster for Season 2 teases that this might not have been an isolated incident. Whatever the future might hold for the series, the first season clearly only scratched the surface of the twisted and disturbing narrative that is sure to keep us guessing for years to come, as the series has been teased as having a five-season arc. Check out the new poster for Yellowjackets Season 2 below before the premiere lands on the Showtime app on March 24th and airs on the Showtime network on March 26th.

"Autumn was just an appetizer...," the official Yellowjackets account tweeted.

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The new season of Yellowjackets will see the returns of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress). Also starring in Season 2 are Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Elijah Wood, and Kevin Alves.

As disturbing as the debut season of the series was, the upcoming follow-up is expected to be even more gruesome, at least according to young Shauna actress Sophie Nélisse.

"There's scenes in Season 2 that are graphic, to say the least, and I remember just doing it, and [the cast] all sat and looked at each other, and we were like 'What the f-ck are we doing. Like, literally, what the f-ck are we doing," Nélisse revealed during a Q&A to promote the new season. "You'll look at it, and you'll understand, but I don't think you've ever seen such a scene in TV before."

Yellowjackets Season 2 premieres on the Showtime app on March 24th and airs on the Showtime network on March 26th.

