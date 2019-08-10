New Zombieland 2 Image Released

It’s been nearly 10 years since the Twinkie-craving heroes of Zombieland made their debut on the big screen, and just another couple of months until they return. The original creators and cast reunited to make Zombieland: Double Tap, which arrives in theaters this October. So far, the trailer and promotional materials for the new movie have promise more of the same zany, undead-killing action that we saw in the original. The same goes for the newest photo released by Sony.

On Friday, Empire released an image of the Zombieland team, back together once again after a decade of fighting off the apocalypse. Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock are armed and ready in a field, preparing to take on whatever evil is coming their way.

You can check out the photo below!

People have been asking for this band to get back together for some time now, and it sounds like the delay was all about giving the cast and creators time to work on other projects, as well as come up with the right story to tell in the sequel.

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” director Ruben Fleischer explained in an interview earlier this year. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”

Fleischer is directing Zombieland: Double Tap with a script from Dave Callaham, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Rosario Dawson.

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters on October 18th.