Apple TV has premiered its new serial killer mystery series, Nocturne. The dark crime drama follows a group of small-town cops in Western Pennsylvania, whose worlds are rocked when a seemingly cold case blows wide open. A young boy who was abducted by notorious serial killer Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham) shows up alive – years after his disappearance and Jurek’s arrest. Retired homicide cop Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) gets pulled back into the case by his surrogate daughter, FBI agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beets), whose family was torn apart by Jurek’s evil machinations – including the death of her dad, Jonah’s former partner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jonah, Saga, and a few allies in the police and FBI all suspect Jurek of having a disciple still operating in the outside world, who may know the location of a little girl who was also abducted. The launch into a bold two-front investigation, with Jonah hunting for the Jurek’s acolyte and the missing victim on the outside, while Saga maneuvers to spy on Jurek and uncover anyone helping him by going undercover in the psychiatric facility where the killer has been locked away. But the deeper they get into the investigation, the more they’re unsure if they’re hunting Jurek, or he’s actually the one hunting them.

Apple TV

I had the chance to speak with Nocturne showrunner John Hlavin at the press day for the show. I asked him about why he felt this was a series that needed to be added to the red-hot sub-genre of serial killer crime drama. According to Hlavin, it was a chance to create a very specific type of crime drama that American audiences may not be familiar with yet.

“So Rowan Joffe, who wrote the pilot, who was a British writer, and quite a good one, hooked up with me to make this into an American show, which he had very little experience doing,” Hlavin explained. “He had made TV before, but not an American show. I looked at it as an opportunity to take Scandinavian Noir, which I love, and truly adapt it for American TV, as opposed to replicating it into some, you know, almost Scandinavian version. You know, like as if we were to shoot it somewhere that looked like Sweden.”

Apple TV

Nocturne is indeed an imported show; the series is based on the mystery novel The Sandman by “Lars Kepler,” the pseudonym of the Swedish husband-wife writing team, Alexander Ahndoril and Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril. British author and screenwriter Rowan Joffe (28 Weeks Later, The American, The Informer) then adapted that into this American TV concept.

Americans have limited exposure to Swedish crime-drama and Noir detective stories, with the most famous example being The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo book and movie series from late author Stieg Larsson; some fans were part of the wave of Swedish films based on the books, which became cult hits in 2009; others caught on when director David Fincher released his Hollywood version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in 2011. Even though Fincher’s film made money ($233 million at the box office) and won an Oscar and a Grammy, American audiences didn’t seem to love it enough for Sony Pictures to invest in the rest of the series. A later reboot, The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018), was a massive failure, earning just $35.2 million at the box office and getting decimated by critics.

Nocturne / Apple TV

In short: Swedish Noir is a hard sell to Americans – at least in its native form. That’s why Nocturne has made a key change to the genre: the setting. “I mean, that was the goal for me: how do we truly Americanize the story?” Hlavin said. “And then once Rowan and I settled on Western Pennsylvania, which is where we ended up filming it, I started to think about it through the lens of all the trees in Western Pennsylvania, and the way the light kind of moves through the trees and the rural communities and the separation of people.”And the fact that I’m from Ohio originally, the fact that, like, you know, people tend to keep to themselves. I sort of saw the overlap more clearly, and then it became something I was like, ‘Oh, this is an interesting way to tell this story, in a way that I haven’t seen before.’”

“The first rule is always to entertain,” he concluded. “It’s not an academic exercise. You’re trying to find the most entertaining way, you know, to tell the story. And I think placing them in this location, in Western PA, in a way I hadn’t seen Western PA shot before, at least not shot, in this way, was really the initial attraction for me.”

Nocturne streams exclusively on Apple TV.