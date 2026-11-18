Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner is still one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time, and it has inspired an entire franchise of sequels that will continue with Amazon Prime Video’s new series, Blade Runner 2099. Set 80 years after the original film, the new series is set in a future where the artificial lifeforms known as Replicants have led a successful uprising and become the dominant race in Los Angeles, while humans have become second-class citizens.

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Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once ) stars in Blade Runner 2099 as Olwen, a Replicant Blade Runner who is nearing the end of her lifespan. Olwen partners with a human named Cora (Hunter Schafer), who is impersonating a replicant. The pair take on the case of hunting down a gang of rogue Replicants operating in the city, which quickly becomes a much deeper assignment than it initially seems (typical Blade Runner).

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ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had the chance to speak with Michelle Yeoh and the cast of Blade Runner 2099 at the press junket for the show. Even though Yeoh plays a character similar to Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard or (more specifically) Ryan Gosling’s K from the sequel film, Blade Runner 2049, she said it was Rutger Hauer’s villain character from the original film, Roy Batty, who inspired her take on Olwen the most.

“I think all the replicants at the beginning, when you see Owen, she’s very calm. She’s come to accept. I’m dying in a few days. No big deal. You know, move on. Complete your mission. Get it done,” Yeoh explained. “But I think there is always that moment, like. Why? Who decided that I should die? Should I go before I finish what I want to set up to do? I think a life lived well is… I’ve seen more than anyone else on the planet has seen. I’ve done more than anybody else could.”

Michelle Yeoh Teases Potential Twist In Blade Runner 2099

Blade Runner is one of the pioneering examples of the neo-noir subgenre. Ridley Scott took classic Film Noir tropes and married them to the sci-fi genre, much like he mixed sci-fi and horror to create Alien. As such, Blade Runner has a proud tradition of throwing a Noir twist into the story, and Michelle Yeoh teases that it could be the same with Olwen.

WARNING: MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!

“So she’s found a sense of contentment. But as the story goes on, you go like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ There is something that she’s holding back that we are not sure of. What is it? Why is she on this mission? Why is she not just spending the last couple of days having a glass of wine, chilling and all that, and going out and getting beaten up?

Blade Runner 2099 premieres on November 25th and will stream exclusively on Prime Video.