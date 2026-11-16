Zorro is a franchise that spans nearly every form of media (TV, film, radio, literature) going back more than a century. Despite inspiring over 40 films and 10 TV series, the character has had some trouble getting a foothold in the 2020s. There have been at least two attempts to reboot Zorro: Disney attempted to produce a Zorro series for Disney+ that would star Wilmer Valderrama in the titular role; CBS partnered with NBC to produce a gender-flipped Zorro series, a project which eventually moved to The CW.

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The CW’s version of Zorro was being developed by Robert Rodriguez and his sister Rebecca Rodriguez, and would’ve featured the original Zorro’s daughter taking up her father’s mantle. There hasn’t been much word on where it stands in the last few years, until now, with an update that is a mix of both bad and good news.

Robert Rodriguez’s Zorro Reboot Is Still Alive

Sony Pictures

One of the writers on the Zorro CW series was John Hlavin, who has gone on to be the showrunner of Apple TV’s new serial killer crime drama, Nocturne. I had the chance to interview John Hlavin at the press day for Nocturne and ask him where things stand with the Zorro reboot at this point.

“Zorro? CBS chose not to do,” Hlavin confirmed. However, he did add that “The script still does exist and Robert Rodriguez and his sister are still involved.”

Zorro tends to make some kind of comeback every decade or so; the last time US audiences saw him in live-action was in director Martin Campbell’s two blockbuster Hollywood films, The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005), which both starred Antonio Banderas in the titular role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones playing the female lead. The first film made $250 million at the box office, against a budget estimated to be between $ 60 and $ 90 million; however, the second film saw diminishing returns, making only $142 million against a budget of $70+ million. The Zorro franchise has been largely dormant in Hollywood ever since; internationally, it has remained in production, with a 2024 series premiering on Prime Video’s Latin America platforms.

Amazon Prime Video Latin America

The franchise follows a masked swordsman living in the Spanish territory of Alta California (now states like California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and Wyoming) in the 19th century. The common thread in all adaptations is that Zorro is a nobleman who defends the common people from Spanish rule. A lot of the problem with rebooting the character has been how to do it; the idea of a modern update doesn’t seem to entice fans, while period piece reboots are a more expensive gamble with far less certain returns.

To his credit, Rodriguez’s gender-flip concept sounds in line with a show like Wyonna Earp, which became a cult hit. But no word on whether the Rodriguez reboot of Zorro is moving forward; Disney’s reboot has also been in limbo with no sign of any progress.