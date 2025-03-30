Yellowjackets Season 3 Reveals Who’s After Shauna (And It’s Not Who You Think)

Season 3 of Yellowjackets‘ present-day mystery revolves around an unseen antagonist seemingly targeting the surviving team members, with Shauna Sadecki (Melanie Lynskey) positioned as the primary mark. Following Lottie Matthews’ (Simone Kessell) shocking death at the bottom of a staircase, the incidents piling up around Shauna take on an increasingly sinister quality: her car’s brakes mysteriously fail, she finds herself locked in a freezer at a nursing home, and most significantly, a mysterious cassette tape arrives at her doorstep. This DAT tape, intercepted by her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) in Yellowjackets Season 3 premiere, becomes the season’s central MacGuffin — a recording that contains damning evidence about what truly happened during the team’s 19-month wilderness ordeal.

After finally listening to the tape with Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) in Episode 6, Shauna discovers it was recorded by Hannah (Ashley Sutton), a biologist who encountered the Yellowjackets during the ritualistic ceremony in which the girls consumed the flesh of Coach Ben Scott’s (Steven Krueger). Convinced that Hannah’s daughter Alex must be orchestrating these attacks as revenge, Shauna embarks on a mission to Richmond, Virginia, armed with a hunting knife and burning questions about her supposed stalker.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 8

The truth Shauna discovers in Episode 8 shatters her paranoid narrative. When she breaks into Alex’s home, she’s confronted not by a vengeful stranger but by Alex’s wife, “Kelly,” who is actually Melissa (Hilary Swank). Melissa explains that she wasn’t trying to threaten Shauna by sending the tape. Instead, on her therapist’s recommendation, Melissa was attempting to release her psychological shackles to the past by returning the recording with a note that explained how Shauna should do the same. Far from being a villain, Melissa has built an entirely new life, eventually falling in love with and marrying Hannah’s daughter.

Shauna Is the True Villain of Yellowjackets Season 3

Each “attack” that Shauna perceived throughout Season 3 of Yellowjackets has a rational explanation. In her haste to hide the tape, Callie likely discarded Melissa’s note when intercepting the package, so Shauna mistakingly interpreted it as a threat. In Episode 4, an auto mechanic had already examined Shauna’s vehicle and clearly identified a faulty brake booster as the cause of her brake failure, not sabotage.

In addition, the walk-in freezer incident at the nursing home in Episode 5 can be explained by the fact that cold compartments tend to have doors that shut automatically to preserve the low temperatures, and Shauna simply forgot to block the door before walking in it. Even the phone playing “Queen of Hearts” that Shauna discovered in the restaurant bathroom stall in Episode 4 is just a lost object that happens to play a fairly popular song. Finally, when Shauna mentions Lottie’s death, Melissa appears genuinely surprised and disturbed by the news, further undermining Shauna’s conspiracy theory.

The implication is that there was never anyone targeting Shauna, meaning there’s no conspiracy. On the contrary, Shauna is Yellowjackets‘ ultimate perpetrator, constantly inviting danger into her life to justify her instability. Melissa’s peaceful existence as “Kelly,” complete with a loving family and successful career, serves as a stark contrast to Shauna’s chaotic life marked by murder, infidelity, and strained relationships with her husband Jeff (Warren Kole) and daughter Callie. Melissa’s successful reinvention proves what Shauna has always feared. The wilderness isn’t responsible for her choices, she is.

Shauna’s violent reaction to this revelation illuminates the darkest aspects of her character that have been consistently foreshadowed throughout Season 3. Upon realizing Melissa isn’t the monster she needs her to be, Shauna bites off a piece of Melissa’s arm and attempts to force her to consume it — a perverse recreation of their cannibalistic past. This shocking act demonstrates Shauna’s fundamental inability to accept that others might process their shared trauma differently. Shauna’s goal is to corrupt Melissa and drag her back into the wilderness mentality, effectively destroying the normal life she has carefully constructed.

The present-day story perfectly mirrors what we’ve witnessed in the 1996 timeline, where Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) consistently pushes others toward their worst impulses. For instance, in Episode 5, she manipulates Melissa (Jenna Burgess) into slicing Ben’s Achilles tendon after the group decides not to execute him, using Melissa’s infatuation to push her into extreme violence. Plus, when she seizes control of the Yellowjackets after Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) mercy-kills Coach Ben, Shauna forces the former leader to butcher and cook Ben’s remains as “punishment.” Finally, in Episode 8, when survival expert Kodiak (Joel McHale) offers the group a potential path to safety, Shauna actively sabotages this opportunity.

Episode 8 pushes Shauna beyond the “trapped by trauma” narrative by proving the wilderness didn’t break Shauna. It simply provided an environment where her darkest impulses could flourish without societal constraints. That’s why, in the past timeline, she doesn’t want to go home. Meanwhile, in the present, she’s trying to use any excuse she can to keep acting selfish, violent, and cruel.

Her encounter with Melissa in the present timeline has further strained Shauna’s mental health. She now realizes the only way to get rid of the past is to be the last Yellowjacket standing. That spells doom for the other survivors, who might be forced to face Shauna’s wrath in the upcoming episodes.

