Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reacts to Shakira Performing in Her Zootopia Outfit During Super Bowl

Last night during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez put on an incredible performance that has drawn praise from fans and other former halftime show performers alike. One curious detail that arose during the performance though was one of the outfits worn by Shakira, which many fans thought had a striking resemblance the outfit worn by her character Gazelle in the 2016 Oscar winning Disney movie Zootopia. One of the people who reacted to the news of this connection was none other than Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, who had high praise for the performer.

"This is why I have a twitter account and continue to be a forever Stan of @shakira!!!!!!!," she tweeted, seven exclamation points included. Larson wasn't the only one freaking out about the connection though as plenty of other fans online posted their own hyperbolic reactions as well.

As for the evidence for the outfit itself, Shakira's character performed the hit song "Try Everything" in front of a sold out arena at one point during the movie, wearing a sparking red two-piece outfit which is almost exactly what the singer wore on the Super Bowl halftime stage Sunday night. Shakira could have easily been paying homage to her Zootopia character with the outfit, which would have been appropriate because of the venue and circumstances, but it also could have been a total coincidence. Either way, fans of the award-winning Disney film can't help but see the connection.

This is why I have a twitter account and continue to be a forever Stan of @shakira !!!!!!! https://t.co/OlicOmWH4a — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 3, 2020

As for Larson, the Oscar winning actress will suit up in her own Disney-owned outfit soon, returning as Captain Marvel for the upcoming sequel to her hit 2018 film. It's unclear when production on the film will begin, but an earlier report on the matter revealed that a 2022 release date is reportedly being planned for the film.

WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is in final negotiations to pen the film, which will move up the action from the 1990s and it set to take place in the present day. Marvel Studios is also seeking a female filmmaker to helm the sequel, who would potentially be the third solo female director behind Black Widow's Cate Shortland and The Eternals' Chloé Zhao. The directors of the first Captain Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will not return to step behind the camera and instead reportedly working on a Disney+ series for Marvel Studios.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!