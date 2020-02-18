Don't Worry, Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are Here to Stay

(Photo: Red Lobster)

Over the weekend, news reports began circulating online saying Red Lobster was no longer offering unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits to the seafood fiends that visit the restaurant. As the only proper response warranted, the news sent many Red Lobster fans into a fury — especially this carb-fueled writer; after all, the seafood joint is known for its scrumptious warm biscuits, something they'd haul out fresh batches of on a continual basis.

Fortunately enough for all worried souls involved, we can confirm the reports are inaccurate. ComicBook.com has since learned that any such reports are categorically false and there are no plans to reduce the quantity of those delectable Cheddar biscuits for those who dine in at any Red Lobster location.

"This is absolutely not true," a company spokesperson tells us of the reduced biscuit reports. "Our restaurants continue to offer unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits for dine-in guests. Obviously when ordering To Go or delivery, guests receive a set number of biscuits based on their order since unlimited would be impossible."

The false outrage was centered on a report that suggesting the chain had reduced the number of biscuits one could get with a meal to two per entree, as opposed to the steady unlimited stream that the chain was known for.

So rest easy, Red Lobster fans — unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits are here to stay. Phew. For those dining in, unlimited biscuits are included with your entree and if you're ordering To Go or delivery, two are included. If you'd like to take some for the road, you can order six for $2.79 or a dozen for $5.29.

