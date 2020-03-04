Police Investigating Death at Walt Disney World's Contemporary Resort

A guest at Walt Disney World has reportedly fallen to her death in a recent incident at one of the park hotels, prompting an investigation from the Orange County Sheriff's Office in response. According to news reports, transportation in and around the Magic Kingdom section of Walt Disney World has been suspended, including on the Monorail, as police and parks officials investigate the incident. While an official statement has yet to be issued by Disney Parks, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has since confirmed they are investigating a death that could be ruled a suicide.

"On 3/4/2020 at about 4pm, deputies responded to the Contemporary Resort after a call came in about someone who may have jumped off the building. Deputies and the Reedy Creek Improvement District responded and found a female, unresponsive, who was later pronounced deceased on the scene. At this time, we believe this was a suicide, and we have no other information to release."

Similar incidents have previously taken place at Walt Disney World, with another reported suicide occurring at the Contemporary Resort in 2016. While Disney Parks has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident, the Orange County Sheriff's Office investigation appears to be ongoing.

According to some park guests who posted on social media, they claimed to witness the incident where someone fell to their death on the hotel grounds.

I’m not Chris, & I don’t want to be interviewed, but you can start your investigation into this story: We saw someone fall from the hotel. I didn’t personally witness it. My mother in law was with me on the monorail, and she claims she saw it (and gasped), but I was looking down — 🍑🐊⭕️🦅 (@liammatherson5) March 4, 2020

We'll be sure to provide an update from Disney Parks once they issue a statement as well as provide more information about the incident as it becomes available.

