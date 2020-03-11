ACE Comic Con in Boston Postponed Due to State of Emergency in Massachusetts

As the world and the United States continue to grapple with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, another event has been effected by the spread. ACE Comic Con Northeast in Boston has announced that the convention will carry on but has been delayed because of the spread and the recently declared State of Emergency in Massachusetts. Originally set to take place March 20 to 22, the event will now take place at an undetermined time and place. It's unclear when that will be but ACE Comic Con says that they intend to carry on with their next convention which is set to take place in Chicago in October of this year. You can read their full statement on the postponement of ACE Comic Con Boston below.

"ACE Comic Con is an extended family. We feel like we know each one of you personally, and as much as we make you feel welcome into our lives a few times a year, you have been gracious in return. Yesterday, a State of Emergency was called in Massachusetts, and after many hours of consultation with the BCEC, a city owned facility, it was determined that running the event at its regularly scheduled date/time is not possible due to 'force majeure.' We are working with the BCEC to reschedule the event, and we will do our best to bring ACE Comic Con Northeast back to Boston Strong!"

"We feel for anyone and everyone affected by the COVID-19 virus. Stakeholders in events like these include the fans, hotel employees, airline workers, city and state officials, security firms, car services, caterers, union workers and hundreds of hundreds of workers that put months and months of sweat and hard work into putting these events off, our own staff included. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and to those already ill, we wish a speedy recovery."

"Due to the volume, we expect you will receive your full refund within 30 days. We appreciate your patience and understanding. ACE Comic Con remains committed to its next event scheduled at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on October 16-18, 2020. As we have done in the past, the goal is to provide you the greatest event ever, run by people who are as passionate about you! At ACE, you don't just meet your heroes, you meet your superheroes! And we want to provide you with the absolute best experience you've come to enjoy. Please be thoughtful and understanding when posting on social media. Kindness in these times is invaluable."

"Thank you and see you in October!"

ACE Comic Con Boston was set to include many high profile guests for fans to meet with including hometown favorite Chris Evans, plus Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tessa Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rupert Grint, and Shameik Moore.

Due to the change in schedule it's unclear if any of these guests will be able to attend the new dates for the convention but check back for more updates as we learn them.

