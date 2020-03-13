Fan Expo Dallas Postponed Due To Coronavirus Closures

Fan Expo Dallas is the latest convention to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The expo sent out a statement about the status of the event and it has a lot of relevant information for fans. Full refunds will be available in addition to ticket transfers to the June and May dates. People are a bit frustrated that a lot of the summer’s biggest events have been canceled or postponed, but safety is at the forefront of organizers’ minds at this time. Disney decided to close all of their parks in the country so a lot of people are juggling their vacations right now.

Their statement begins: “Due to developments related to COVID-19 and in compliance with recommendations from Dallas County, FAN EXP0 Dallas will be postponing the annual pop culture event scheduled from March 27-29, 2020 until June 19-21, 2020 at the Kay Baily Hutchinson Convention Center.”

Fan Expo’s information continues to give attendees a guide for what the next steps will be. “We are dedicated to delivering the ultimate fan experience and we thank everyone who helped to make this alternative possible. We appreciate the disruption and strain this will cause to some and we appreciate your understanding. Our thoughts are with the entire Dallas community as we all navigate this unprecedented challenge.”

Hey Fans, Due to developments related to COVID-19 and in compliance with recommendations from Dallas County, FAN EXPO Dallas will be postponed until June 19-21, 2020. Learn more: https://t.co/DIO0XB0M4q pic.twitter.com/oRyzPjVEvG — FAN EXPO Dallas (@FANEXPODallas) March 13, 2020

All fans will have the following options:

• Transfer tickets to June 19 – 21

• Transfer tickets to Fan Expo Dallas 2021 (May 14 – 16)

• A Full refund (excluding service fees)

“All photo ops and special event tickets will be refunded. We know everyone will have lots of questions and we appreciate in advance your patience and understanding as we move through them all.”

All Exhibitors/Artist Alley will have the following options:

• Transfer fees to the June 19-21 dates

• Transfer fees to Fan Expo Dallas 2021 at the same rate

• A full refund

“We value your tenacity and your continued loyalty we look forward to seeing you in June. We encourage everyone to be kind as you post and connect online. This is truly a time for us to stick together as a

community and support each other as we do so well.”

Were you planning on attending Fan Expo Dallas? Let us know in the comments!