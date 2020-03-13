Florida Supercon Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

ReedPop has announced that they will postpone Florida Supercon, originally scheduled to take place in May, until July amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus. The convention is the latest in a string of cancellations and postponements across the entertainment industry, including Emerald City Comic Con, South by Southwest, Coachella, and WonderCon. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued guidelines recommending that people stay away form large gatherings in order to prevent spread of the virus, which has been confirmed in most American states at this point. US President Donald Trump has also significantly limited travel from outside the country, and a number of major corporations are offering or sometimes mandating that employees telecommute rather than coming into the office.

The convention will now take place on July 4 weekend -- July 3 through 5 -- although that is presumably subject to change if conditions do not improve in the next few weeks and events have to keep shuffling. Most events are holding firm to dates after May in the hopes that, if the pandemic is not under control by then, we will have at least figured out how to better manage events.

You can check out the note from ReedPop below.

To our Super community,

Fans, artists, exhibitors and everyone passionate about this industry are what make Reedpop events so special. At every step and with every decision, we have you in mind, and we have to make sure that at all times safety comes first.

After many hours of conversation internally we have decided to postpone Florida Supercon from May to July 3-5 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. We have been closely monitoring the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Florida and around the country and we have determined that it is best to follow the guidance of health officials and comply with the state’s request that large gatherings be postponed to ensure the well-being of everyone involved with our show.

Our hearts go out to our entire community, every individual person and business impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and all of you who look forward to this event each year.

We know that this decision is going to greatly impact many of our individual creators, small businesses and service workers. We will do everything that we can over the coming weeks to highlight your work so that as a community we can come together to support you.

To all of our Superfans – we are committed to giving you the best Supercon you’ve ever seen over 4th of July weekend. We hope you’re able to still join us, but if not, you’ll receive a full refund for your badges. Please fill out this form to let us know if you’d like your refund. Please allow for up to 30 days for your refund, due to volume. We appreciate your patience and understanding. We’re so excited to see you in July.