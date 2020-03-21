Disneyland Fan Video Blows Up with "Staycation" Featuring Pirates of the Caribbean

One Disneyland fan made a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed video for her “staycation” and it’s blowing up on social media. So many people were bummed when all of the Disney Parks ended up getting closed due to coronavirus concerns. Numerous Twitter users voiced their displeasure about the cancellations. A lot of them had been planning vacations to Walt Disney World and Disneyland for a while. So, Brookie_disney decided to take matters into her own hands with a creative solution.

Her video shows off the gates outside of Pirates of the Caribbean. Then, the kids load into a sled where they will be pulled through some “familiar” beats from the ride. There’s a slide down the stairs and the projectiles fired around the boats. All of the adults in the house are getting in on the act with pirate hats, goatees, and eyepatches. When things happen that are out of our control, it is nice to see people getting creative and finding ways to entertain themselves rather than lament not being able to go outside.

Disneyland’s announcement about the parks came from a desire to hinder the spread of the disease and have their guests remain safe. Read their initial announcement in full down below:

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and DIsneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period.”

*The shops have been closed as well since the initial release of this statement.*

"In line with state and federal guidance, in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members, we are proceeding with the closure of all Disney stores in North America, beginning March 17. Guests can continue to visit shopDisney.com," the statement reads. “Disney will also be closing all of its owned and operated locations at Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando, beginning March 17. Individual tenants will make decisions on whether to continue or adjust operations. Additionally, Disney owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney's Vero Beach Resort will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20. This will give Guests the ability to make other arrangements."

Is this the best way to “staycation”? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.