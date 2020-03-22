The Internet Is Recreating Gal Gadot’s Controversial “Imagine” Video
More and more people are staying home to self-isolate in order to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, which means folks have been extra active on social media. Even celebrities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to stay in touch with the world. Earlier this week, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and a group of her famous friends created a video of everyone singing John Lennon's "Imagine" from their individual homes. While the video was well-intentioned, it ended up receiving a lot of backlash from people who felt it was tone-deaf. Now, people are taking it a step further by recreating the video with their own special twists.
If you watch the video below, you'll see a ton of faces you recognize, along with some you might now. Fortunately, Gadot included a list of everyone in the video in the caption. The video includes Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O'Dowd, Dawn O'Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph. You can watch it below:
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ....... #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
It's clear these celebrities were just trying to spread some joy, but it didn't have the effect they were hoping. Many people have argued that people who make so much money should be doing more to help the world during this pandemic. Whether or not you agree, some of the video reenactments, which made a Twitter Moment, are a delight to watch...
All-Stars
Celebrities save the day!! pic.twitter.com/xRG76z5q8H— jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) March 19, 2020
Feel the Thunder
Celebrities: Imagine
Us: Imagine...DragonsMarch 20, 2020
Good Morning, Gal
gal gadot waking up this morning pic.twitter.com/XnCAFChnib— Johnny LaZebnik (@jlazebnik) March 19, 2020
Dragged
BREAKING: Celebrities in isolation sing “Imagine” pic.twitter.com/k4h8njYPgU— Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) March 19, 2020
Is That You, Jeff?
Jeff Goldblum getting back to Gal Gadot pic.twitter.com/lBHIURuy77— Gianmarco Soresi (@GianmarcoSoresi) March 19, 2020
A Crisis
Supernanny watches the ‘Imagine’ video pic.twitter.com/naXWWZOtIo— Jake McBain (@JakeMC_) March 19, 2020
Dedication
I’ve been working on my Natalie Portman singing “imagine” by gal gadot impression for 12 hours and I’m ready to share pic.twitter.com/Hz7YLwTneD— kathy (@coatkat) March 19, 2020
Derrylicious
This one goes out to my main gal, Gal #Imagine ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TexoVQLf5G— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 19, 2020
In The End, It Doesn't Even Matter
UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/RvzAaJqIT4— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) March 20, 2020
What do you think about Gal Gadot's celebrity "Imagine" video? Was it a nice treat for fans or completely tone-deaf? Tell us in the comments!
For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
