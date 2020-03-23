ESPN The Ocho Viewers Are Freaking Out Over Eating Contests

Like most other production companies in film and television alike, ESPN is having a hard time coming up with new content beings that no professional sports are currently being played. As such, the Disney-owned sports network recently announced it would temporarily be switching ESPN2 over to ESPN The Ocho, a satirical network popularized by DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story. Instead of your go-to professional sports like football, basketball, and baseball, The Ocho airs the bizarre from dodgeball to cornhole, professional eating, and beyond.

As such, today's The Ocho schedule included two professional eating events taped years ago — the 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship and the 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship. As you might expect, Twitter users promptly took the microblogging service to gush over the events unfolding before their very eyes.

Keep scrolling to see what The Ocho viewers are saying about ESPN's new programming.