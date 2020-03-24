Animaniacs Fans Will Love This New Handwashing Technique

The COVID-19 pandemic situation may shift and change each day as infection spreads and governments around the country and indeed around the globe take new measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus, but there is one thing that remains a constant. Proper hygiene -- specifically washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water -- will kill the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. While singing "Happy Birthday" has long been touted as a solid way to time your handwashing routine, Iowa meteorologist Katie Nickolaou has come up with a fun new technique for washing up -- and it's one that Animaniacs fans will love.

I’m going to go crazy if I have to sing Happy Birthday one. more. time. 🤪 So here’s a challenge! How many nations of the world can you get through in 20 seconds @yakkopinky? #WashYourHands #Animaniacs #ICantTakeHappyBirthdayAnymore #StirCrazy pic.twitter.com/PD6CTbKLuL — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) March 16, 2020

Nickolaou, who works for Sioux City's KMEG, recently took to social media to share her alternative to "Happy Birthday" which just so happens to be Animaniacs’ "Yakko's World", an entertaining sing-along of the world's countries as featured on the iconic animated series, though Nickolaou's version is a feat of high speed recitation. You can check it out for yourself and sing along if you think you can catch up!

"I don't like to do something unless it's a challenge, and 'Happy Birthday' just isn't a challenge," Nickolaou says in the video. "Let's try mixing this up again, you ready," she continues. "You gotta get everything ready."

The video is just one of many offerings on social media encouraging people to do their part to "flatten the curve" and slow the spread of COVID-19 through handwashing and other measures, such as social distancing. Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman posted a handwashing video earlier this month while celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito among many more have also taken to social media to encourage people to stay at home as part of the effort to stop the pandemic.

"Hi everybody it's Danny DeVito, and I'm asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home," DeVito said in his appeal. "I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know - I'm out of there. So, Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you, Please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home, not spread this virus around. Thank you. Watch a little TV why don't ya!"

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 330,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 14,510 deaths around the globe. In the United States, there have been over 43,000 confirmed cases with more than 545 deaths at the time of this writing.

What do you think about this Animaniacs approach to hand washing? Let us know in the comments below.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.