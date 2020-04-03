Thirsty Fans Have Priceless Reactions to Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds Doing (or Not Doing) Handstand Challenge

Thirsty fans are having some priceless reactions to Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds doing the “Handstand Challenge.” The Spider-Man actor had been in the house practicing social-distancing for about a week before he decided to take part in the challenge to keep himself occupied. For the uninitiated, the point of the challenge is to put on your shirt while in that handstand. Now, that may not sound like much, but the entire task is daunting. (Ryan Reynolds’ horrified delivery of “no” in his response video should win him an award.) Needless to say, the Internet was poised to have some fun with all of this.

Gyllenhaal was all to game to try the stunt. He and Holland seem like they had the bonding experience of a lifetime during Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Mysterio actor ended up nominating his sister Maggie, Hugh Jackman, and 50 Cent to step up to the plate. If the comic book fans get the Wolverine actor to replicate this bit of gymnastics, social media might not be able to handle it. All of the celebrities inside have a bunch of time on their hands, just like the rest of us, as they wait for the coronavirus situation to settle down.

whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories... thank u very much

pic.twitter.com/RlHu79aBx9 — Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) April 2, 2020

