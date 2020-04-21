Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth Sketch Raises $21,500 for #Creators4Comics

✖

Sweet Tooth is just the latest Vertigo series to be adapted for television, following in the footsteps of the likes of iZombie, Lucifer, Preacher, and the upcoming Sandman and DMZ. And ahead of the Robert Downey, Jr.-produced adaptation going to series at Netflix, comics-to-TV moguls Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) helped to raise more than $20,000 for the Book Industry Charitable Foundation by bidding up a piece of Sweet Tooth art created by creator Jeff Lemire for the Creators 4 Comics auction event. The bid that will take home the piece is "only" $1,500 -- but after Lindelof offered to match the highest bid on the piece, Kirkman entered the fray.

The creator of The Walking Dead offered to bid $10,000 for the piece, in order to make Lindelof donate that much to the charity -- but stipulated that the art should go to the second-highest bidder. Such largesse is not unheard-of in the Creators 4 Comics movement; Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim, too, raised over $20,000 in his auctions, with big-ticket bids from celebrities and non-celebrities alike.

You can check out the image, and some words from Lemire, in an Instagram post below.

Netflix's upcoming Sweet Tooth pilot is based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series of the same name, which ran from 2009 to 2013. The series will center on the coming-of-age fable of Gus, a boy/deer hybrid who leaves home to find the world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. Gus joins forces with a family of hybrids and humans to find answers behind the apocalypse, only to discover a vast conspiracy that forces him to question his very existence.

Hap and Leonard alum Jim Mickle and Arrow's Beth Schwartz will co-showrun the series which will be executive produced by RDJ and his wife Susan Downey, plus Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

Sweet Tooth joins a growing roster of comic adaptations on Netflix along with the likes of recent hit Locke & Key and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Umbrella Academy, and Lucifer. Netflix will also release the feature film adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor. There's also the many projects from writer Mark Millar, whose Millarworld imprint was acquired by Netflix in 2017 for the purposes of developing his existing properties into shows and films which so far includes Empress, Huck and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter as movies, plus Jupiter's Legacy and American Jesus as live-action series, and Supercrooks as an animated series.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.