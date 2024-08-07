7-Eleven Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season With New Slurpee

It’s the first full week of August, but while the thermometer still says summer, fall is right around the corner — and pumpkin spice season is already here, at east when it comes to 7-Eleven. The convenience store chain is bringing the fall flavor favorite out early this year in an all-new way, one that will keep fans cool even while the temps are high: the first of its kind Pumpkin Spice Slurpee.

According to the brand, the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is unlike anything fans have had before and features the flavors of pumpkin and cinnamon spice swirled together as an ice-cold Slurpee drink. However, the new twist on the iconic beverage is available only to certain customers — specifically, the beverage is available at just five select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations in Texas, Ohio, California, and New York. The specific locations are as follows but fans will want to act fast as the treat is available only while supplies last: 3200 Hackberry Rd, Irving, Texas, 5530 Valley Blvd, Los Angeles, California, 2030 A West 8th St, Los Angeles, California, 82 Greenwich St. New York, New York, and 90 N Xenia Dr, Enon, Ohio.

For those who are not able to get the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on pumpkin spice season early. 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores have already started rolling out their classic pumpkin-inspired coffee options for the year. You can check those out for yourself below.

• Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: The newest edition to the pumpkin-inspired lineup combines the smooth, robust flavor of cold brew coffee with the sweet and creamy goodness of pumpkin pie spices.

• Pumpkin Spice Coffee: Start your morning with the pumpkin spice coffee blend that incorporates the comforting spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves to create a harmony of fall flavors.

• Pumpkin Spice Latte: Enjoy the OG fall staple from the OG! Sip on seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin-flavored latte all season long.

“7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we’re always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations,” Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven said in a statement. “In addition to our exciting pumpkin spice coffee offerings at stores nationwide, the introduction of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is a fun experiment for fans in some of our top Slurpee drink markets. This year, you don’t have to just be a coffee lover to get your pumpkins spice fix!”

