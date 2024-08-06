Monster Cereals Lineup Revealed for Halloween, Beloved Mascots Getting Animal Companions

As we head towards the end of summer, Halloween fans will start to see a number of signs that signal All Hallow’s Eve is approaching imminently, with one of the major signifiers being the debut of General Mills’ Monster Cereals in stores nationwide. This means that General Mills is not only bringing back staples of the season, but also finding new ways to celebrate Halloween, with this year seeing the debut of the iconic mascots getting animal companions. In addition to there being four individual cereals honoring four icons, there’s also a mash-up that brings them all together into one bowl. Monster Cereals are hitting shelves nationwide now.

Per press release, “Halloween’s hottest haunters are baaaaack… and this year, they are joined by their one-of-a-kind scary sidekicks! For the first time ever, the beloved, nostalgic Monsters Cereal characters — Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Carmella Creeper — are accompanied by their Frightful Friend pets to bring more festive fun to the Halloween season.”

“Just like you, the Monsters are also obsessed with their pets. And this year, each classic cereal includes specialty marshmallows shaped like each of the characters’ frightful friends. More information on each sidekick is available below!”

General Mills’ lineup of Monster Cereals for Halloween 2024

This year’s lineup of Monster Cereals includes:

Frightful Friends: It’s a spooky pet party! The Monsters Cereals you know and love are all joined by their scary sidekicks in this epic mashup of all frightful Monsters flavors, now with new pet-shaped marshmallows! From spiders to snakes, Monsters’ creepy critter friends are here to add even more mischief to Halloween.

Count Chocula with Igor the Spider: Chocolatey, classic cereal bits are mixed with spider-shaped marshmallows. Igor is Count Chocula’s loyal guard spider and sidekick.

Franken Berry with Bennie the Bat: The berry-delicious cereal is joined by bat-shaped marshmallows in honor of Bennie, Franken Berry’s best bud who has a wicked sense of humor and wonky sonar.

Boo Berry with Meow Berry the Cat:The irresistible berry cereal incorporates cat-shaped marshmallows as an ode to Boo Berry’s feline friend. When Meow Berry disappears, there’s not a ghost of a chance at finding her.

Carmella Creeper with Scratch the Snake: The newest cereal of the crew combines caramel apple cereal with snake-shaped marshmallows. Scratch has serious attitude and crazy-good rhythm, making him the perfect partner-in-crime for the edgy zombie DJ.

Keep your eyes out for Monster Cereals, which are hitting shelves now nationwide.

