Aladdin on Broadway Pays Tribute to the Late Gilbert Gottfried

Hours after the passing of beloved comedian Gilbert Gottfried was announced yesterday, the Broadway cast of Aladdin — based on the Disney movie which featured Gottfried’s voice acting — celebrated the legacy of the original Iago. Delivering an emotional speech to the audience, the current Iago talked about his love for Gottfried and the legacy of acting and comedy that the Problem Child star leaves behind.

Gottfried was known for his signature voice, which helped him rise as a prominent voice actor for television commercials and animated TV shows and movies. Some of his TV appearances include Saturday Night Live, The Cosby Show, Married… With Children, and Night Court. Gilbert lent his voice to animated projects such as Aladdin, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Duckman, Superman: The Animated Series, The Fairly OddParents, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

“We’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend, a funnyman with an indelible voice, the man who breathed life into Iago for the animated film, Mr. Gilbert Gottfried,” Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago in the show, said during the curtain call. “I, along with five other actors worldwide, have the distinct privilege to bring Iago to life onstage. But I think one of the main reasons this character is who he is is because of what Gilbert brought to the animated film: his comedy and that voice — that voice that the New York Times once said sounded like a busted Cuisinart.”

Rivera shared a recollection of meeting Gottfried, complete with a truly sentimental prop to help drive home the point.

“The curtain had just come down and out comes Gilbert from the wings. He put his arm around me and we snapped a few photos. But then, I pulled out this,” Rivera said, before producing a VHS copy of the 1992 film. “His eyes lit up like it was the magic lamp itself. He signed it for me and it’s still one of my most treasured possessions. Gilbert was really kind and sweet and surprisingly soft-spoken. He will be deeply missed by his friends and his family.”

Gilbert Gottfried’s official Twitter account later confirmed his death after word began to spread on social media yesterday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” said a statement by Gottfried’s family. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”