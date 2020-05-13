Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con 2020 Officially Cancelled

As the months go on, and the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep folks at home, more and more of our favorite events are being forced to cancel. A lot of the biggest comic and fan conventions around the country, including the annual San Diego Comic-Con, have had to forgo their 2020 events in order to keep too many people from being in the same place at the same time. On Wednesday, Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con joined the club, cancelling its 2020 convention entirely.

Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con 2020 was supposed to run in Last Vegas, Nevada from June 26th to June 28th. However, with restrictions still in place regarding the gathering of large groups, the event made the difficult decision to skip 2020 entirely, and look ahead to 2021.

Any tickets that were already purchased for the 2020 convention will be automatically converted into tickets for the 2021 show. If you can't make the show next year, you can choose to have your ticket refunded beginning on May 30th. That said, if you do retain your ticket and attend in 2021, you will receive a "limited-edition merchandise item at the 2021 show."

"We have been looking forward to coming together at AMAZING LAS VEGAS COMIC CON and we were busy programming the best possible show featuring all your favorite Pop Culture Architects," reads the press release from Amazing Comic Conventions. "Based on the worldwide developments and the state of Nevada’s new ruling that conventions with over 250 people in attendance are banned for the foreseeable future, we have made the hard decision to cancel AMAZING LAS VEGAS COMIC CON for 2020. We tried to look for alternate dates but due to the uncertainties and for the safety of our staff, vendors, attendees, and celebrity guests we feel this is the best step forward. We look forward to having you join us in June 2021 and will keep you all posted with updates on the new dates at the earliest possible opportunity."

"Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con has become the established leader in Las Vegas for Pop Culture Entertainment," said Amazing Comic Conventions owner Jimmy Jay. "Given the hard work of our staff in building another top-quality event, it saddens us that our summer convention is unable to return in the current environment, but safety must come first. In the coming months we look toward to strengthening our ties to the community, bringing top talent, and celebrating fandom soon and we will back in 2021 stronger than ever!”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.