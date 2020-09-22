Amazon Prime Day 2020 Details Revealed

✖

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales days of the year, and while Amazon has yet to reveal the official date for 2020's Prime Day, some new details have come to light that suggests where to mark your calendars. According to four people with knowledge of Amazon's plans (via CNET), Amazon Prime Day will kick off on Tuesday, October 13th, and those sources have said that Amazon has blacked out vacation for its full-time warehouse workers from October 13th to October 20th. This also coalesces with the fact that Amazon previously stated Prime Day would take place in the fourth quarter.

As for the length of the sale, last year Amazon ran it for 48 hours, which was an upgrade from the previous year's 36 hours. The four days blocked out is probably tied to shipping out everything from the sale and not related to the sale's length.

An Amazon spokesperson said "Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day. Customers can also say, 'Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day.'"

Prime Day was originally going to take place in mid-July, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Amazon had to institute changes to account for the online ordering volume and new safety procedures the pandemic brought about.

As for what the sale will contain, we aren't quite sure yet, though the usual mix of gadgets and household items will likely be in the fold. This sale typically takes place earlier I'm the year, so odds are that the later date will make this a popular way to get holiday gifts taken care of, which could see more seasonal items added to the mix.

It will likely not contain anything PS5 or Xbox Series X related though, as both of those systems have sold out pretty much instantly on Amazon and every other outlet. That said, you will likely see some great deals on PS4 and Xbox One items, and who knows, maybe Nintendo Switch fans will get lucky too.