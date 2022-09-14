Apple Boss Tim Cook Has Frustrating Response for iPhone and Android Users Complaining About the Green Text Bubble

Apple CEO Tim Cook burst a lot of Android user's green bubbles when asked about texting between iPhones and Android. BroBible was at a media event for the company where they were talking about their latest release of iOS 16. During that talk, a journalist asked about sending messages and photos between their iPhone and their mother's Android device. While Cook could sympathize a bit, he wasn't going to make any promises. iMessage users have long used that "green bubble" distinction as a status marker. Even though it would make sense to run everything on the same protocols for text messaging, there is a reluctance on both sides of this issue to relent. So, we sit at a stalemate until someone inevitably caves later down the line. BroBible managed to transcribe the exchange where Cook managed to get a zinger about buying the woman an iPhone in there for good measure. Here's what he had to say.

"I don't hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point. I would love to convert you to an iPhone," he said before quipping, "Buy your mom an iPhone."

In happier news for iMessage users, they can now edit or unsend messages when the need arises. As a part of iOS 16, users can unsend a text for two minutes. If you just need to edit out a typo or something, that can be done for 15 minutes after the initial message was sent. A lot people have been requesting this functionality all across the web for years now. Despite concerns from both security analysts and just general technology experts, companies seem to be listening to their user bases. (Luckily, when you unsend a message, it leaves the recipient a note that there was something tossed their way and then reeled back in.) Here's how Apple heralds their new feature.

"Updates to Messages make it possible to edit, undo send, and mark conversations as unread, making it even easier to stay connected.1 With iOS 16, users can now invite friends and family to SharePlay via Messages, offering another way to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls. In addition, new collaboration features in Messages make working with others quick and seamless. When users choose to share files for collaboration through Messages, everyone in a thread will be automatically added, and when someone makes an edit to the shared document, activity updates appear at the top of the thread."

"You can now edit a message you just sent or unsend a recent message altogether. And you can mark a message as unread if you can't respond in the moment and want to come back to it later. Everyone has equal permissions for adding, editing, and deleting photos in the shared library. Favorites, captions, and keywords sync too, so if one person organizes the collection, everyone benefits."

