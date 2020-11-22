Apple Adds Epic New One-Tap Shazam Feature to iPhones

✖

Apple has added some amazing new features to iPhones with the latest Shazam update. If you have access to iOS 14.2, you can get next-level music recognition. Shazam got acquired by Apple back in 2018, and now it lives right there in your iPhone. If you’re sitting inside or rolling in your car, all you have to do is add a button to your Control Center menu to figure out the name of the artist and the song playing. (Even in headphones!) The setup is surprisingly simple, but after spending $400 million on the technology, it makes sense to draw in as many new users as possible. Check out all the steps for yourself down below:

Download the latest software to your iPhone if you haven’t already. Go to Settings>General>Software update if you’re unsure. Anything from iOS 14.2 and above should be good to go. Once you’ve secured the update, go to the settings panel on your iPhone. Select Control Center Go ahead and scroll down to “More” and enable the green “+” button next to Music Recognition. Now that all that is squared away, you can access the control center and tap the Music Recognition icon to enable the feature.

Check out what Apple had to say about the acquisition of Shazam below and what the company brings to the table:

“Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for music fans everywhere,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music sid when the acquisition was announced. “With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users even more great ways to discover, experience, and enjoy music.”

“Shazam lets users identify songs simply by listening to the music playing around them. The app will soon offer its experience ad-free for all users so everyone can enjoy the best of Shazam without interruption. Shazam has been downloaded over 1 billion times around the world, and users identify songs using the Shazam app over 20 million times each day. With pioneering innovation in music identification, Shazam helps people discover, interact with and share video, audio or printed content across devices and mediums — and allows music fans to follow their favorite artists and share in the thrill of discovery.”

Did you know your iPhone could do this? Let us know down in the comments!