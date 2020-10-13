Apple iPhone 12 Officially Revealed

✖

Apple officially announced the new iPhone 12 Tuesday during its big virtual event. Like other iPhone devices before it, this new iPhone 12 series is expected to ship in number of different models that should be able to satisfy those who’ve wanted more options from past devices. The reveal of the iPhone 12 brought the first official details on the device and showed what improvements Apple has made since the iPhone 11 as well as the new technologies that’ll be incorporated into the latest devices.

The base iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch display with smaller display borders, so people who opt for this new phone will notice a size difference compared to the iPhone 11 despite the same screen size. Apple also said the iPhone 12 was built with 5G in mind with antennas relocated around the frame of the device. It employs a new “Ceramic Shield” technology to make this phone’s glass display tougher than any other Apple device before it to prevent cracks and other damages.

Apple also announced the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro during the event. The iPhone 12 will be available for $799 while the iPhone 12 mini will be available for $699.

(Photo: Apple)

For those who’ve been paying attention to leaks and rumors ahead of Apple’s event, you’ll know that this isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen the iPhone 12 lineup. It’s the first official reveal to be sure, but some previews of what the new devices were already shared online prior to the event. Leaks detailed not only the names of the different iPhone 12 models but also the colors they’d come in. Even more impressive was the accompanying leak that revealed the first images of the new iPhone 12 devices. Names and similar details have leaked prior to Apple events in the past, but it’s rare to see entire images of the phones release prior to the event.

Joining the iPhone 12 was another new Apple device that’ll give people a new way to control Siri and related functions throughout their homes. The Apple HomePod mini kicked off the Apple event, a smaller device compared to the original HomePod. It’s got an illuminated touch surface on the top similar to the full-size HomePod and functions as speaker to play music or assist users with different interactions.

Apple’s event also looked a bit different from what people are used to seeing. The Apple events are typically held in front of large crowds in a grand fashion, but with crowds and most conventional events done away with currently, the event was held online instead in a totally virtual environment.

This story is developing …