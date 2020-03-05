Apple Drops Out of SXSW Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Coronavirus concerns continue to steadily increase with each passing day and so does the impact of the spread of COVID-19, the illness spread by the novel coronavirus. The latest impact is that Apple has announced that they will skip SXSW in Austin. The announcement comes after dozens of speakers from Facebook and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had already announced that they were pulling out of the event in Austin later this month. At the time of this article’s writing, SXSW is still set to continue even without Apple’s attendance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple’s pulling out from SXSW means the cancellation of several premieres, including Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story, Central Park, and Home. The screening of Boys State is also cancelled as a result of this news, along with a conversation with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon about their Little America series.

In addition to Apple, the previously mentioned Facebook and Twitter have also decided to skip the festival, as has Amazon Studios.

SXSW is the latest festival or convention to be hit with major cancellations due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. A number of companies and creators have announced that they will not be part of this year’s Emerald City Comic Con this month due to heightened concerns for health and public safety. ECCC takes place each year in Seattle, Washington and King County — where Seattle is located — has seen a number of COVID-19 cases, including deaths, in recent days. For now, ECCC is still scheduled to take place, though the event is offering refunds for anyone who has already made ticket purchases, including staff and volunteers who made plans to attend the convention.

COVID-19 has infected more than 90,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,000 of those infected. In addition to disruption to festivals and conventions, the spread of the virus has also seen the cancellation of the premiere of Superman: Red Son, the shutdown of Italian production on Mission: Impossible 7, the delay of the Chinese premiere of Mulan, and even the WWE is monitoring the spread of the virus in Tampa Bay Florida, the site of WrestleMania 36. On Wednesday, London Book Fair was cancelled due to concerns over the virus and even Star Wars Baby Yoda toys could be delayed due to the virus.

SXSW is still scheduled to take place March 13-22 in Austin, TX.

