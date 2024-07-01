Arby's Enlists Kyle MacLachlan to Bring Back Beloved Fan-Favorite Menu Item

Arby's fans were devastated when Potato Cakes disappeared from the menu in 2021 but starting today, July 1st, that devastation can turn to rejoicing. On Monday, Arby's announced that they have heard fans' pleas and are bringing back the iconic Potato Cakes to menus nationwide for a limited time and, more than that, they're celebrating in a big way (after all, Arby's celebrates its 60th birthday this month, too) with actor Kyle MacLachlan — who just so happens to be a huge Potato Cakes fan — and the creation of a group where fans of the treat are welcome: The Order of Potato Cakes.

"As a Potato Cakes devotee myself, I'm proud to enlighten all Potato Cakes lovers about the return of our cherished menu item," MacLachlan said in a statement. "We've been waiting three long years, and our voices have finally been heard. Potato Cakes are back at Arby's thanks to The Powers that Beef!"

"Arby's has built a reputation on offering bold, delicious menu items – from our well-known classics like Roast Beef Sandwiches and Jamocha Shake to our limited time specials like the Bourbon BBQ Sandwiches – that fans ask for again and again," said Rita Patel, Arby's Brand President. "Now, we're bringing back Potato Cakes, one of our most requested and most beloved items, to celebrate the true love, passion and devotion our guests show for them day in and day out."

The celebration of Potato Cakes isn't limited to just The Order of Potato Cakes. Arby's also announced that they are offering a line of bespoke, limited-edition merch for The Order, all themed around Potato Cakes. The collection includes a Potato Cake Amber Necklace, Potato Cake Candle, an enamel pin, and even a t-shirt and hoodie. Members of The Order — aka, Potato Cakes fans — can get the merch at ArbysShop.com while supplies last.

As for the Potato Cakes themselves, they are back on menus nationwide starting today, Monday, July 1st but will only be back for a limited time. They start at $2.39 for a 3-piece order.