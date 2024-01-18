Arby's Offering Limited Edition Keys to the Cheese

Saturday, January 20th is National Cheese Lover's Day and if you happen to be both a cheese lover and a fan of Arby's Cheddar Sauce, it's about to be a very good holiday indeed. on Wednesday, Arby's announced that they are celebrating the cheesiest of holidays this year by offering $2 Keys to the Cheese, special keychains that "unlocks" free Cheddar Sauce cups for the rest of the year.

Here's how it works: on Saturday, January 20th, Arby's locations nationwide will have a limited amount of the keys on-site. The lucky guests who are able to purchase one — for just $2 — on that date will be entitled to one free cup of Cheddar Sauce with each purchase for the rest of the year. On top of that, Arby's is currently having their Cheddarthon event, offering deals featuring the fan-favorite Cheddar Sauce, such as 2 for $7 deals on the Classic Beef 'n Cheddar, Fish 'n Cheddar, and Fried Mac 'n Cheese Bites.

"Arby's is starting the year with a great value on these craveable cheesy menu items that our guests won't want to miss," Ellen Rose, Arby's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "Our Keys to the Cheese add a fun creative take to the offering as well — whether you're a cheese aficionado or a newly minted cheese lover, Arby's Cheddar Sauce cups pair so well with our iconic sandwiches and curly fries and are sure to elevate your meal and satisfy your cravings."

In Other Food News

Arby's offering the Keys to the Cheese is just the latest exciting food news kicking off 2024. Earlier this week, Taco Bell announced that they have teamed up with Uber Eats to release Cinnamon Twists Cereal with the cereal available for delivery exclusively on Uber Eats in select markets — specifically NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, LA, Miami, and Dallas, for free with any Taco Bell breakfast order of $2+ from open until 11 a.m. January 16-22 while supplies last.

2024 has also already seen some disappointing food-related news as well. It was recently announced that Fruit Stripe gum, which has been a presence on grocery store shelves since 1961, is being discontinued by current owner, Ferrara.

"We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum, but consumers may still be able to find product at select retailers nationwide," reads the statement from Ferrara. "The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns."

Will you be trying to get your hands on the Keys to the Cheese? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.