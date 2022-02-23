Arby’s Launching Spicy Fish Sandwich

As flavor profiles go, spicy is having a moment. But while spicy chicken sandwiches have been rampantly popular in recent years and spicy burgers have always had beloved place on fast food menus, fish sandwiches are starting to get into the spice game. Popeyes recently announced the return of its popular fish sandwich that also comes in spicy and now, it’s Arby’s turn. Arby’s has announced the return of its fish sandwich lineup including an all-new Spicy Fish Sandiwch.

According to Chewboom, the new Spicy Fish Sandwich features a spicy seasoned crispy fish fillet topped with diced, fire-roased jalapenos, shredded lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame bun. This new sandwich joins two returning fish sandwich favorites, the Crispy Fish Sandwich and the King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich. The Crispy Fish sandwich features a crispy fish fillet, tartar sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun. The King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich features a crispy fish fillet with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted King’s Hawaiian Roll. All three of the fish sandwiches are offered a la carte or as part of a meal combo with crinkle fries and a drink.

All three of the fish sandwiches are available at Arby’s for a limited time only, though fans of the Crispy Fish Sandwich have had some time to prepare for its return. Back in December it was reported that the fan-favorite menu item would return this year alongside White Cheddar Cheese Mac ‘N Cheese as part of the Arby’s 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu. That menu changes its offerings several times a year.

