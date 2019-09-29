Arby’s Launches Meatoberfest With 3 Beer-Inspired Sandwiches

Like you’ll hear in any Arby’s commercial, they’ve got the meats and they’re certainly pulling out all the stops as the calendar flips into October. Using Oktoberfest as a template, the fast-food joint is introducing three new sandwiches based on beer and cheese as part of its Meatoberfest menu. The new offerings include the Beer Cheese Triple Stack, Beer Cheese ‘N Double Beef, and Beer Braised Beef.

Anchoring the offerings is the massive Triple Stack, featuring shredded beer braised beef, thinly sliced roast beef, and corn beef all piled high on a toasted pretzel roll. It’s all then drizzled with a beer cheese sauce, beer pub mustard, and crispy fried onions. The Double Beef is the same set up with just the roast beef while the Beer Braised Beef features the pulled beef roast with the same toppings. All three sandwiches are immediately available at participating locations for a limited time with prices starting at $5.99.

YouTube food reviewer theendorsement is a big fan of the braised beef sandwich, giving it a 92/100 score, one of the higher ratings he’s handed out. Peep THIS Out! tried out the Triple Stack and couldn’t stop raving about Arby’s stab at a pretzel bun before giving the sandwich a near-perfect 9/10.

Twitter users seemed to have similar responses. @nickanap tweeted they thought the Beer Cheese ‘N Beef was delicious while Cincinnati radio host @BigDaveB105 also was a fan of the Beer Cheese Triple Stack.

Biting into the new @Arbys Beer Cheese Triple Stack….It’s as delicious as it looks! Here until 1:00 with @B105! #Meatoberfest 😋 pic.twitter.com/f8mq9xJ7Vu — Big Dave (@BigDaveB105) September 25, 2019

Have you had any of the three Meatoberfest sandwiches yet? If you have, let us know your thoughts in the comments or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!