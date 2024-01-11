Fruit Stripe Gum to Be Discontinued

Fruit Stripe, a gum that has had a presence on grocery store shelves since 1969, is going away. The gum, which came packaged with wrappers that doubled as temporary tattoos, was one of the first chewing gum brands to feature multiple flavors in the same package. Originally created by Beech-Nut, a food company that has since pivoted to baby food. After a few changes of ownership, the property ended up with Ferrara, who are the current owners and the ones who today announced the product has been discontinued, but may still be found in some stores as the final stock sells through.

Fruit Stripe, which features a cartoon zebra mascot (Yipes), and that memorable zebra-striped interior packaging, has already started to be offered on eBay for extortionate prices, reflecting what happens more or less whenever one of these nostalgic brands goes defunct.

"We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum, but consumers may still be able to find product at select retailers nationwide," reads the statement from Ferrara. "The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns."

The brand has struggled in recent years, and in 2019 rolled out Fruit Stripes Gummy Candy, which could be sold in bags rather than the sticks you probably think of when you hear the brand's name.

As noted on The Takeout, who got the first comment from Ferrera, the brand has had a bit of an image problem over the years, with even the people who liked it joking that its flavor didn't last very long. If you try to buy the gum now, you'll have a hard time finding a retailer who has it in stock -- but there is fan-made merch you can buy that feature Yipes the zebra with the caption "my tolerance for people only lasts this long."

The Takeout first spotted this on Reddit, where a user posted, "I was a bit confused when it began disappearing from my regular places I would buy it like Walgreens and Walmart."

The site notes that while Fruit Stripe has struggled in recent years, Ferrara itself is doing fine. The company specializes in nostalgic brands, and they own a number of other products including Fun Dip, Gobstopper, Nerds, Pixy Stix, and Spree.