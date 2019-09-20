Area 51 Raid: Free Tin Foil Hats Being Given Out

Today is the big day everyone, today is the day that all those people that have been planning all Summer to go see those aliens. With the big Area 51 raid already underway, people are getting some very unique headwear to rock while they Naruto Run directly into the unknown. Chris Reid and Justin Wainscott are two Reno residents making free tin foil hats for anyone that wants them during today’s event.

The pair didn’t come up with the idea until late last night, but the execution has been hysterical to watch as people pile in for Alienstock. Reid talked to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the planning and how they ended up in the desert with all these strangers. “It just seemed like a fun idea, hook people up and give them the necessary protection they need to pull this raid off,” he began.

When you discover Reno residents Chris Reid and Justin Wainscott and the tin foil hats they’re giving away. #Area51 pic.twitter.com/xjgPeqItTV — Christopher Lawrence (@Life_OnTheCouch) September 20, 2019

When pressed about the need to be a part of such a strange gathering, Reid just said it was to “have a good time.” He continued, “Everyone we’ve met so far seems pretty chill. … Anyone that’s willing to show up is usually trying to have a good time.”

Unfortunately, the trip to Nevada hasn’t been a good time for everyone trying to get to the bottom of Area 51’s mysteries. Earlier this week, two Dutch YouTubers were arrested for trespassing. 20-year-old Ties Grazier and 21-year-old Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep are expected to leave jail this week and return to the Netherlands where they will never learn the secrets hidden in the desert.

After their very dubious trip to Beatty Justice Court, the duo was sentenced to one year in county jail. They have to stay clear from events near a Nevada National Security Site and remain at least 500 feet away from the scene of the crime. That means no Area 51 raid for them, and honestly, it looks like they’re missing out on one bizarre good time today.

“Alienstock” started out as an Internet joke to poke fun at the bizarre nature of 2019, and now it has blossomed into a full-on music festival and cultural happening. Millions of Facebook users signed up for the event, and now it’s actually happening in a very different form than initially planned. Matty Roberts is the man behind the keyboard that launched the phenomenon, and he had an interview with the NPR about the whole experience.

“I just thought it would be a funny idea for the meme page,” Roberts explained to the station earlier this Summer. “And it just took off like wildfire. It’s entirely satirical though, and most people seem to understand that.”

What was satirical has become a reality. Who knows what other surprises today has in store?