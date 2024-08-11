Robert Downey Jr. Returning as Iron Man for New Avengers Campus Attraction and Disney California Adventure

As it turns out, Robert Downey Jr. is once again Marvel’s most darling son. Days after it was revealed the actor would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play one Victor Von Doom, the character is also stepping into the role of Tony Stark. During Disney Parks’ D23 panel, Disney officials revealed Downey will be voicing Stark in some new attractions coming soon to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus.

The main ride if the Stark Flight Lab, something beginning construction next year. As a part of the ride, you and a friend will be paired in a pod as you go on a test flight around one of Stark’s suit-building laboratories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you’re up for another mission, Tony Stark has one for you. And you know Tony, he always wants to try something new and exciting, and it’s going to make you feel like a Super Hero yourself,” Disney said of the new ride. “With the just announced Stark Flight Lab, you’re going to sit in two-person pods and deploy to a test station. Then a robot arm grabs your pod and starts whirling you around in a simulated flight.

Along with the Stark Flight Lab is the new Avengers Infinity Defense, the highly-anticipated attraction featuring King Thanos.

“Get ready for a multi-world adventure experience with Avengers Infinity Defense. Technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere,” Parks staff added. “Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big, and small, heroes. You also just might find yourself face-to-face with King Thanos, too.”

Downey has been confirmed to appear in both Avengers Campus and Avengers: Doomsday, and there’s been growing speculation the actor could also end up appearing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as well.

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).