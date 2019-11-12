Avengers: Endgame Directors Remember Stan Lee

One year ago today the world lost a titan of the entertainment industry when Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95. The creator of countless Marvel superheroes ranging from Spider-Man and the X-Men to Iron Man and the Fantastic Four left a hole in the heart of fans around the world with his sudden passing which happened just six weeks ahead of his 96th birthday. With the one year anniversary of his death arriving today, fans and creatives have taken to their social media channels to pay tribute to the late creator including the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Director Anthony and Joe Russo took to their Twitter account to post a photo of Lee on the set of Endgame, sittin in costume for what would become his final cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pair simply captioned the image “Miss you, sir…” Also featured in the image are Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and executive producer Trinh Tran.

“This was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year

“It was always… I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching the Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

Lee’s final cameo in the MCU sees the late creator taking on the role of an anti-war hippie behind the wheel of a muscle car in 1970s New Jersey. To take things a step further, Lee’s look for his final cameo in the MCU was inspired by a very famous photo of the creator from the 1970s.

“Now just going to interrupt you here for the ‘Nuff said,’ last appearance during his lifetime, of Stan Lee. Who had a grand old time dressing up as his former self,” co-writer Christopher Markus previously revealed on the Endgame commentary.

“He was de-aged there so it looks more like Stan in that time period,” director Joe Russo added, with Markus confirming his look was based on the famous photo of Lee.

