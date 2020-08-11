Planters Teases Big News for Baby Nut, Internet Overloads With Excitement

By Adam Barnhardt

If you think back to February — which was either six months or five years ago — Planters made the ultimate splash when the company killed Mr. Peanut. Days before the Super Bowl, the snack maker just up and killed the mascot it's had for decades. Then, when the Big Game came along, the company introduced Baby Nut, the new mascot that has had a job at the company ever since. Now, it looks like Baby Nut has even more changes on the way. Monday afternoon, Planters teased some pending big news for the little guy.

"Tomorrow's a big day!" the brand tweeted. "And while most of the world seems pretty big when you're a baby, tomorrow is actually going to be huge."

Keep scrolling to see what the inter is saying about the Baby Nut news.

He Knows the VP Pick

prevnext

The Matrix

prevnext

Get Out of Here

prevnext

Rude

prevnext

Hate Is a Strong Word

prevnext

Does He Have the Vaccine?

prevnext

Apocalypse Now

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of