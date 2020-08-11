Planters Teases Big News for Baby Nut, Internet Overloads With Excitement
If you think back to February — which was either six months or five years ago — Planters made the ultimate splash when the company killed Mr. Peanut. Days before the Super Bowl, the snack maker just up and killed the mascot it's had for decades. Then, when the Big Game came along, the company introduced Baby Nut, the new mascot that has had a job at the company ever since. Now, it looks like Baby Nut has even more changes on the way. Monday afternoon, Planters teased some pending big news for the little guy.
"Tomorrow's a big day!" the brand tweeted. "And while most of the world seems pretty big when you're a baby, tomorrow is actually going to be huge."
Tomorrow’s a big day! And while most of the world seems pretty big when you’re a baby, tomorrow is actually going to be huge. pic.twitter.com/EbgCTMZGNL— Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) August 10, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what the inter is saying about the Baby Nut news.
He Knows the VP Pick
Baby Nut confirmed VP pick. https://t.co/uvyTyjmpS5— Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) August 11, 2020
The Matrix
Lemme guess - he’s matured and will be reborn as mr peanut and then we will all wake up from this simulation with a shared false memory of the baby nut https://t.co/OHR7AATKix— Kortney (@Sparklykiss) August 10, 2020
Get Out of Here
You have some nerve coming around here again https://t.co/YSfLBd3N16— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 11, 2020
Rude
Tomorrow I will feed the baby nut to a woodchipper pic.twitter.com/qyrk2ICa90— Garfield's 3rd Bomb (@DaLivelyGhost) August 11, 2020
Hate Is a Strong Word
My utter rage that this baby brought upon the apocalypse. I hate you baby Nut, I HATE YOU. https://t.co/xakUGZxQ7V— Justin Wharton (@justwharton) August 10, 2020
Does He Have the Vaccine?
did the baby nut make a vaccine? https://t.co/Gs4YODLmmW— Aviva Loeb (@avivaloeb) August 10, 2020
Apocalypse Now
Baby nut caused the apocalypse— ThePhantomRacer (@chickn_potpie) August 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.